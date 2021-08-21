Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

These jobs are hiring in Santa Barbara — and they let you set your own schedule

Santa Barbara Times
 7 days ago

(Santa Barbara, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Santa Barbara are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Rustman Agency

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position \n Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. \n Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Part Time Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Cox Enterprises

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $44,562 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Ever stepped into a retail store and had a phenomenal customer service experience? Felt great, didn't it? How would you like to be responsible for creating those experiences? Well, we can help make ...

4. Admin

🏛️ Volt

📍 Goleta, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are in search for a Bilingual Front Desk Receptionist and Administrative Assistant to help out our client in Goleta and Santa Barbara, CA! APPLY TODAY! Monday to Friday Full Time & Part Time ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Seasonal Greeting Card Merchandiser

🏛️ Field Force Merchandising

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Field Force Merchandising is currently seeking part time retail service merchandisers to set up GREETING CARD displays in various retail stores . The first visit will require you to set up the ...

7. Sales Associate/Cashier - Buena Tool

🏛️ Hayward Lumber

📍 Santa Barbara, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Title: Sales Associate/CashierClassification: Full Time/Part Time - HourlyPay Range: $18/hr.Location: Santa Barbara - Buena ToolReports To: Store Management About the Company:For 100 years and four ...

8. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ventura, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ventura, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

