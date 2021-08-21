Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Andalusia

(ANDALUSIA, AL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Andalusia.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Andalusia:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Atrium Health Main Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist APP PRN Opportunity

🏛️ Atrium Health

📍 Carolina, AL

💰 $110 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skip to main content * Search Jobs * About Us * Featured Jobs * Locations * Physicians/APP Enter keyword, job title, skills Enter location Back to Search Results Atrium Health Main Certified ...

3. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Andalusia, AL. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 ...

4. PRODUCTION HOURLY THIRD SHIFT

🏛️ Pilgrim's

📍 Elba, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pilgrim's wants YOU to join our hourly production team! Positions start at $13.35/hour for third shift Schedule-THIRD SHIFT POSITION SUNDAY-THURSDAY 3RD SHIFT HOURS VARY BY DEPARTMENT 8:15PM-5:45AM ...

5. Personal Care Attendant

🏛️ Help At Home

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Help at Home is hiring caregivers in your community TODAY! Wages starting at $9-10 per hour! $250 hiring bonus for all new Personal Care Attendants - COVID Relief Bonus! Start your career with the ...

6. Warehouse Associate

🏛️ Tenax

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tenax Corporation is hiring for Warehouse Associates to join our team! Warehouse Associate Duties and Responsibilities: * Monitor input and output of manufacturing machinery * Collect finished ...

7. Physician / Family Practice with OB / Alabama / Permanent / $200,000/Year Family Medicine Provide...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Evergreen, AL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Salary: $180-$200K * Benefits: Health and Dental * Benefits: Life and Malpractice * CME * Retirement Plan * Qualifications : MD/DO FM with OB * BC/BE * New Grads accepted * Facility: A ...

8. Shift Leader - Get Hired On The Spot in Opp!!!

🏛️ Your Papa John's

📍 Opp, AL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Papa John's, people are always our top priority. Our secret ingredient is YOU! Our employees are much like our toppings. They're all different, but come together to make the ultimate pizza! Will ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Andalusia, AL

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up To $340/Day + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Powell

📍 Kinston, AL

💰 $340 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up To $340/Day - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer or straight truck ...