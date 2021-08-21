Cancel
Mexican Hat, UT

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Mexican Hat

Mexican Hat News Watch
 7 days ago

(MEXICAN HAT, UT) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Mexican Hat.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mexican Hat:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bYtM7rf00

1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Mexican Hat, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Mexican Hat, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. COSTCO Doubles

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Doubles Company DriversBenefits * Consistently Earn $1400-$1600/week * Orientation Pay * Dedicated Runs * Through House 2x/Week * Professionally Maintained Equipment

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Bluff, UT

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

