Ready for a change? These Ironwood jobs are accepting applications

(IRONWOOD, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ironwood.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ironwood:

1. Records Management Support Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Saxon, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Management Support Specialist ID: F2WIR15-001 Location: SaxonProgram: FOREST Wage/Hr: $45.00 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 The assignment will be performed virtually. Qualifications: Minimum ...

2. Office Manager

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is looking for a highly motivated and positive individual to serve on our team of Customer Service Representatives. This individual must possess: strong organizational ...

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is GROWING, and we are looking for an EXPERIENCED in-home sales professional to RUN self-generated and company-provided leads and CLOSE sales in the basement waterproofing ...

4. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $1,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ironwood, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

7. Director of Sales

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A career with the Arndt Agency - Family Heritage is the one you have been looking for! This career combines unlimited financial growth, autonomy, flexibility, work culture, and the ability to make a ...

8. Account Sales Representative (FROM HOME) Construction Staffing

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Montreal, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get excited at the prospect of ...

9. Best Owner Operator Program in Bessemer, Michigan

🏛️ Sweet Express

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $6,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sweet Express, LLC Owner Operator Earn 80% Gross Pay -We cover most expenses. Sweet Express LLC is hiring professional, motivated, and versatile owner operators to join our fast growing fleet. We are ...

10. OTR Owner Operators

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $6,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Earn 80% Gross Pay -We cover most expenses. Omni Transportation is hiring professional, motivated, and versatile owner operators to join our fast growing fleet. We are family oriented ...