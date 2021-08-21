Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ironwood, MI

Ready for a change? These Ironwood jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 7 days ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ironwood.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ironwood:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYtLoVK00

1. Records Management Support Specialist

🏛️ National Older Worker Career Center

📍 Saxon, WI

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Records Management Support Specialist ID: F2WIR15-001 Location: SaxonProgram: FOREST Wage/Hr: $45.00 Hours/Week: 24 Minimum Age: 55 The assignment will be performed virtually. Qualifications: Minimum ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office Manager

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is looking for a highly motivated and positive individual to serve on our team of Customer Service Representatives. This individual must possess: strong organizational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Representative

🏛️ Northland Basement Systems

📍 Wakefield, MI

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northland Basement Systems is GROWING, and we are looking for an EXPERIENCED in-home sales professional to RUN self-generated and company-provided leads and CLOSE sales in the basement waterproofing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2200/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $1,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Ironwood, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Director of Sales

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Ironwood, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A career with the Arndt Agency - Family Heritage is the one you have been looking for! This career combines unlimited financial growth, autonomy, flexibility, work culture, and the ability to make a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Account Sales Representative (FROM HOME) Construction Staffing

🏛️ Catalyst Solutions USA

📍 Montreal, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catalyst Solutions USA Inc is gearing up for the peak season. We help find and supply construction workers for jobs nationwide. We are seeking AT HOME agents that get excited at the prospect of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Best Owner Operator Program in Bessemer, Michigan

🏛️ Sweet Express

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $6,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sweet Express, LLC Owner Operator Earn 80% Gross Pay -We cover most expenses. Sweet Express LLC is hiring professional, motivated, and versatile owner operators to join our fast growing fleet. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. OTR Owner Operators

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Bessemer, MI

💰 $6,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Owner Operator Earn 80% Gross Pay -We cover most expenses. Omni Transportation is hiring professional, motivated, and versatile owner operators to join our fast growing fleet. We are family oriented ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ironwood Times

Ironwood Times

Ironwood, MI
22
Followers
246
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ironwood, MI
City
Bessemer, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Otl#Join Omni Transportation#Vivian#Jackson Therapy Partners#Wi#Sweet Express Llc#Otr#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Jobsaudacy.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ continues: 55% of Americans looking for new jobs

(KRLD Newsradio) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, most workers in the U.S. say they don’t plan to keep their current job and they are currently looking for another. Bankrate’s August jobseeker survey published this week showed 55% of working Americans who are currently employed are looking to get a...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks For Singles

It has been stated by the Taxation and Economic policy institute that single people will receive stimulus checks provided by the federal government of the United States of America. However, there are certain eligibility rules that must be noted, especially income. It has been stated that single people who earn a total of 52,000 and no more than that in a year, can expect to receive the money. The total amount of money that they can expect to receive as financial aid payments is 2,710 USD.
Olympian

About to lose unemployment benefits next month? Washington won’t keep the program going

When Washington state’s big federally funded unemployment programs end next month, the state will not keep them going, Gov. Jay Inslee’s office said Wednesday. “The state does not plan to create any additional fund to extend claims beyond existing programs. Our attention is focused on supporting Washingtonians with reemployment and increasing vaccination to ensure our economic recovery continues,” said spokesman Mike Faulk.
EconomyCNET

Millions will lose federal unemployment benefits next week. What to know

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits, which include $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed, are nearing their expiration date of Sept. 6. More than 11 million people will be impacted, with around 7.5 million losing benefits entirely. Some two dozen states had already chosen to pull the plug early on pandemic-related aid, with governors claiming the benefit was disincentivizing out-of-work residents from filling jobs.
PoliticsWREG

2020 Census data illustrates growing diversity

This digital map charts out the U.S. Census’ Diversity Index rating per state. The diversity index compares the degree of racial and ethnic variability in a population. The greater the number the more diverse the population is. The following two digital maps show states where the Hispanic and Black population...
Delaware Statethecentersquare.com

Unemployment rate trending downward in Delaware

(The Center Square) – Unemployment is trending downward in Delaware. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2021 report, and the Blue Hen State saw a drop of unemployment from 5.8% in June to 5.6% in July, signaling the state’s workforce is growing. Delaware fell slightly above the...
Personal FinanceNBC Connecticut

Annuities Make It Easier for Retirees to Spend, Research Finds

Without access to pensions, some retirees are reluctant to draw down their nest eggs. But older Americans may spend more freely with guaranteed monthly payments, such as Social Security or annuities, research shows. However, annuities may not be suitable for all retirees, financial experts say. With fewer employer pensions these...
Politicsboisedev.com

Idaho Legal Aid sues Gov. Little, Dept. of Labor over cutoff of federal unemployment benefits

Idaho Legal Aid Services is challenging Governor Brad Little’s move to end extra unemployment benefits for Idahoans early. On Monday, Idaho Legal Aid’s Associate Director Howard Belodoff and Martin Hendrickson filed a motion in district court for injunctive relief against Little and the Idaho Department of Labor for “violating their statutory obligations” to ensure the Gem State’s residents receive the additional unemployment benefits from the CARES Act.
Economysportswar.com

If unemployment benefits have expired, what are these people doing for $?

Seeing the effects of school starting in retail stores this morning -- Burke Hokie 08/28/2021 10:19AM. It’s like that everywhere. I see Help Wanted signs frequently. -- GSOHokie01 08/28/2021 12:31PM. I have my suspicions; some is legit, some is profit taking IMO -- WestyHokie 08/28/2021 12:29PM. If unemployment benefits have...
EconomyThe Uvalde Leader-News

Why jobs are going begging

The demand for employees appears to have far outstripped the supply, even as the unemployment rate hovers around around 6 percent and wages are rising briskly. The disconnect has left business managers, including those at this newspaper, to scratch their heads in search of answers. According to economists, a number...
EconomyQSR Web

How employee hiring, retention has changed in the past year

In recent months, the alarms of labor shortages across the United States have begun to cry louder and louder. The news is chalked full of articles and segments explaining why there's a labor shortage nationwide and the economic impacts associated with it. While many companies have resourced alternative options to temporarily repair the tension between employers and employees in the hospitality industry, we at Pizza Guys have taken a different approach.
Grocery & SupermaketYakima Herald Republic

Good Paying Jobs for Teens Amid Pandemic

There may be no better time than now to be a teenager looking for a job. Many businesses are scrambling to find workers to fill spots that were held by adults, pre-pandemic. Those adults haven’t returned to the workforce yet, or at least they aren’t going back to their old jobs. It’s retail and hospitality industries that are hurting the most and teens are coming to the rescue.
Retailbocaratonobserver.com

Take This Job And …

How many times have you come home from work and said, “Tomorrow is the day I quit my job!” In recent months, this sentiment has gone from being a fantasy to a reality for many. Reports from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics over the past several months found the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy