Marianna, FL

A job on your schedule? These Marianna positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Marianna News Watch
 7 days ago

(Marianna, FL) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Marianna are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYtLncb00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Marianna, FL

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Rep (No Sales)

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Do you have CSR, Customer Service, Answering Service or Call Center experience? You are not selling in this role! * Part-time positions with a long-term career opportunity! * $12 through training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Motor Coach Operator

🏛️ Southern Coaches, Inc.

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $183 daily

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Motor Coach Operator being offered for part-time and full time positions. Candidates must have a "CDL" with "P" passenger endorsement. Prefer some experience. Training provided. Must have a clean MVR

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Gulf Coast

📍 Dothan, AL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part-Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Stocking Associate $12.10/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Marianna, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Marianna News Watch

Marianna, FL
113
Followers
175
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marianna News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

