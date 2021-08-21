Cancel
Newark, DE

These Newark companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Newark Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Newark, DE) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Newark are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,500 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Elkton, MD

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Aberdeen, MD Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Training is provided, no ...

2. Pharmaceutical Packaging Associates

🏛️ PeopleShare

📍 Malvern, PA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PeopleShare has immediate openings for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Shift Production Associates (Pharmaceutical) in Chester County, PA! * Schedule: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Shift Available! * Pay Rate: $17 - $19 / Hour ...

3. Company Flatbed Driver Needed

🏛️ B&T Express, Inc.

📍 Elkton, MD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

B&T Express, INC. has immediate openings for qualified steel hauling company drivers! [must have two years driving experience and 6 months steel coil hauling experience to qualify] Looking to be home ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Newark, DE

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Newark Bulletin

Newark, DE
With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

