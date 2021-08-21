These Los Angeles companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Los Angeles, CA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Los Angeles-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Shipping and Receiving
🏛️ Staffmark
📍 Los Angeles, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Staffmark has IMMEDIATE positions, $16.00hr., for Shipping and Receiving associates for a company in Chatsworth, CA. Must have reliable transportation, extremely fast paced environment . Must be able ...
2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire
🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing
📍 West Covina, CA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Rialto Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40 ...
3. Order Checker Auditor
🏛️ Lineage Logistics
📍 Los Angeles, CA
💰 $21 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hiring immediately! Lineage Logistics is seeking Order Checker Auditors to join our team in our warehouse in Los Angeles, CA. This is a full-time role, providing employees with some of the best ...
4. Sales Agent
🏛️ Combined Insurance
📍 Glendale, CA
💰 $500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...
5. Class A Truck Driver
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Los Angeles, CA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...
6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Los Angeles, CA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
7. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening
🏛️ Sysco
📍 El Monte, CA
💰 $110,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Company: US0045 Sysco Los Angeles, Inc. Zip Code: 91789 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and incentives
8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Los Angeles, CA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
