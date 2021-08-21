These Los Angeles companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Los Angeles, CA) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Los Angeles-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Shipping and Receiving

🏛️ Staffmark

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staffmark has IMMEDIATE positions, $16.00hr., for Shipping and Receiving associates for a company in Chatsworth, CA. Must have reliable transportation, extremely fast paced environment . Must be able ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 West Covina, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts: Overnight, Early Morning, Day, Evening, Weekend Location: Rialto Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40 ...

3. Order Checker Auditor

🏛️ Lineage Logistics

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! Lineage Logistics is seeking Order Checker Auditors to join our team in our warehouse in Los Angeles, CA. This is a full-time role, providing employees with some of the best ...

4. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Glendale, CA

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

5. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening

🏛️ Sysco

📍 El Monte, CA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0045 Sysco Los Angeles, Inc. Zip Code: 91789 Employment Type: Part Time Travel Percentage: 0 OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Earn up to $110,000/year including base, OT and incentives

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Los Angeles, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...