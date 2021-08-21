Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Crownpoint

(CROWNPOINT, NM) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crownpoint.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crownpoint:

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Crownpoint)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Plumber

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Construction is seeking a Plumbers in the Albuquerque, NM area for a commercial prevailing wage fringe pay position. Five plus years of recent experience is required. Must have basic hand ...

3. MD / Internal Medicine Job in Crownpoint, New Mexico / Locum or Permanent

🏛️ Murdock Consulting

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Internal Medicine - IHS - Any State License Accepted - Crownpoint, NM IP & OP Care - IM, FP or Med - Peds Physician Needed with Indian HS in Crownpoint, NM - Any State License Accepted!!! Crownpoint ...

4. IT Help Desk Technician Tier II

🏛️ Wren TECH Consulting, LLC.

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary: **The Help Desk Technician Level II located in Crownpoint, NM will manage and support a wide variety of Operating Systems and support these systems on a shift work basis with occasional ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2331.48 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $2,331 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crownpoint, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2331.48 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crownpoint, NM

💰 $2,331 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crownpoint, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2331.48 ...