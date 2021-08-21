Cancel
Pittsfield, IL

Work remotely in Pittsfield — these positions are open now

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Pittsfield, IL) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service ? Then this is the career path for ...

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Jacksonville, IL

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

4. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Detroit, IL

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

