Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Batesville companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Batesville:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $6136 per week in AR

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $6,136 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Satellite Installation Technician

🏛️ Southern Star Inc

📍 Heber Springs, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Quick Start! Great Benefits with Amazing Compensation Opportunities! $500 Sign on Bonus after 90 Days! Previous experience is not required. We offer a dynamic pay model including ...

4. Product Design Engineer

🏛️ Dark Threat Fabrication

📍 Heber Springs, AR

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Product Design Engineer to become an integral part of our team! You will develop and design manufactured products in accordance with company standards. Responsibilities: * Create ...

5. Dining Services Worker

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Heber Springs, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Rep. Duties & Responsibilities: Your job responsibilities would include (but are not limited to): * Making consistent products within Dominos Pizza guidelines * Other duties as ...

6. Powder Coater

🏛️ Dark Threat Fabrication

📍 Heber Springs, AR

💰 $28,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring a Powder Coater to join our team! You will operate machinery and equipment, as well as identify areas of improvement to increase efficiency. Responsibilities: * Operate, maintain and ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. Press Brake Operator - Start Rate $15.00/hour

🏛️ Emerson

📍 Ash Flat, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Press Brake Operator is responsible for the set up and operation of Press Brakes based on blueprints to fabricate parts that meet customer specifications. AS A PRESS BRAKE OPERATOR , YOU WILL

9. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $5,006 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $5,006 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Batesville, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

10. Registered Nurse | RN | LDR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Batesville, AR

💰 $100 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...