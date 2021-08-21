Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ruston, LA

Work remotely in Ruston — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
 7 days ago

(Ruston, LA) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bYtLfYn00

1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 West Monroe, LA

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Resourcing is looking for a Customer Service Rep. This is NOT a remote position In this position you must Provide excellent customer service by answering phones, processing service work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Call Center/Operator

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Call Center Rep/Operator Advantage Resourcing is looking for Experienced Call Center Operators. This is NOT a work from home position 1st, 2nd and 3rd shifts available but if you are flexible to work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ruston, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Associate WORK FROM HOME and THRIVE!!

🏛️ The Toyer Agency

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $192,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these times have you seen your income go down? Are you concern with increasing spikes and whether or not your ability to work will continue? If you are looking for a different industry, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Insurance Consultant

🏛️ Leidecker Agency - Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for highly motivated and energized team members with the ability to work from home or virtually. The position allows you to serve families in your area, and beyond while making a great income

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Online Educator (Remote)

🏛️ Varsity Tutors

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#[remote_location] Online Class Educator/Instructor About Varsity TutorsWe are revolutionizing the way the world learns.Our mission is simple: to help people learn! Varsity Tutors is a fast-growing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ruston News Watch

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
68
Followers
195
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruston, LA
City
West Monroe, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Working Remotely#Life Insurance#The Vibbert Agency#Colonial Penn#Call Center Rep Operator#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#The Toyer Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy