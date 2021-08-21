Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Job alert: These jobs are open in Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 7 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Soda Springs companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Soda Springs:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bYtLeg400

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Grace, ID

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2774.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Afton, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2774 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Floor Associate

🏛️ Hunter's Furniture & Appliance

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Floor Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Technician

🏛️ Altitude Holdings LLC

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rocky Mountain Yeti Group is expanding once again and in need of Experience Technicians. We are offering outstanding hiring/relocation packages and conditions for the right individuals like: * Bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Red Baron Pizza Merchandiser/Stocker

🏛️ Schwan's Company

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Schwans Company, the opportunities are real, and the sky is the limit; this isnt just a job, its a seat at the table. Around here, every job matters, every voice counts, and every person ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Security Officer

🏛️ Peak Alarm Company

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time Weekend Shift!!! As a Security Officer, you will receive training and learn how to deliver a stellar customer service experience at one of our Client Sites located near Afton, WY. This is a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Soda Springs)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Soda Springs, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,774 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,774 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Afton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,689 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Afton, WY

💰 $2,689 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RNnetwork is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Afton, Wyoming. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Thayne, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
12
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Afton, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Soda Springs, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Cdl#Wd Logistics#Llc#Totalmed Staffing#Rocky Mountain Yeti Group#Experience Technicians#Company Soda Springs#Schwans Company#Peak Alarm Company Afton#Client Sites#Vivian#Rn Med Surg#Thayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
WorldNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy