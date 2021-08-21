These jobs are hiring in Scottville — and they let you set your own schedule

(Scottville, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Scottville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Mears, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

3. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Best Western Lakewinds

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seeking two part time front desk associates, hours and days vary, but must be available nights and weekends. Candidates should be 18+, punctual, reliable, friendly and motivated. Come join our ...

4. Bread Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Manistee, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LaJoy Group & Aunt Millie's Bakeries is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser. To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= A merchandiser has direct interaction with retail customers such as store managers ...

5. Resort Housekeeper - Part Time

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Mears, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Resort Housekeeper - Part Time Silver Creek RV Resort (SLV) If you like to clean, join our team! We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ...