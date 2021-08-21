Cancel
Scottville, MI

These jobs are hiring in Scottville — and they let you set your own schedule

Posted by 
Scottville Post
 7 days ago

(Scottville, MI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Scottville are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bYtLdnL00

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Mears, MI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Stocking Associate $13.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Front Desk Associate

🏛️ Best Western Lakewinds

📍 Ludington, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Seeking two part time front desk associates, hours and days vary, but must be available nights and weekends. Candidates should be 18+, punctual, reliable, friendly and motivated. Come join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bread Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Manistee, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

LaJoy Group & Aunt Millie's Bakeries is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser. To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= A merchandiser has direct interaction with retail customers such as store managers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Resort Housekeeper - Part Time

🏛️ Sun Communities

📍 Mears, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Resort Housekeeper - Part Time Silver Creek RV Resort (SLV) If you like to clean, join our team! We are looking for a Housekeeper to work with us at one of our resort locations. You will help us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Scottville Post

Scottville, MI
ABOUT

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

