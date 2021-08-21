Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Atoka require no experience
(Atoka, OK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Atoka? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Durant, OK
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Durant, OK
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Durant, OK
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Durant, OK
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
5. Store Manager Trainee
🏛️ Orscheln Industries
📍 Durant, OK
💰 $42,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Orscheln Farm and Home is a thriving essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Store Manager Trainees work under the on-site Store Manager. Training is a structured nine ...
