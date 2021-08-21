Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Clay Center

(CLAY CENTER, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Clay Center.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clay Center:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3348 per week in KS- Manhattan, KS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $3,348 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

2. Medical Laboratory Technician | MLT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Clay Center)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - No Touch Freight - $250+/day

🏛️ Westar Refrigerated Transportation Inc

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Regional CDL A Truck Drivers! 2 Years of Verifiable Experience Required Drive 12 days; Off 2 full days - extend longer if you wish! We will work with you to schedule home time. Pay

5. Earn $16+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Longford, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

7. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...

8. Front Office Coordinator - FT

🏛️ GEARY COUNTY HOSPITAL

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Geary Community Hospital - Junction City, KS Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Morning ...

9. Operations Supervisor - Manhattan KS ($17/hr)

🏛️ Superpedestrian

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superpedestrian is engineering the future of micromobility. The Superpedestrian team is composed of some of the most talented operations specialists, policy managers, designers and engineers, all ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clay Center, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...