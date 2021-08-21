Cancel
Clay Center, KS

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 7 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, KS) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Clay Center.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clay Center:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtLa9A00

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $3348 per week in KS- Manhattan, KS

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $3,348 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health, the modern healthcare staffing company, seeks an experienced registered nurse for this rewarding travel assignment opportunity. Join Nomad's growing team of registered nursing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Laboratory Technician | MLT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Clay Center)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - No Touch Freight - $250+/day

🏛️ Westar Refrigerated Transportation Inc

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $250 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Regional CDL A Truck Drivers! 2 Years of Verifiable Experience Required Drive 12 days; Off 2 full days - extend longer if you wish! We will work with you to schedule home time. Pay

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Earn $16+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Longford, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $8 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. WELDER

🏛️ Shaker Recruitment Marketing for Caterpllar, Inc.

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION: NOW OFFERING NEW HIRE WELDING BONUS OF $1000* ***For candidates outside of 100+ miles, ask us about our $2000 relocation assistance!*** Your Work Shapes the World Whether it be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Front Office Coordinator - FT

🏛️ GEARY COUNTY HOSPITAL

📍 Junction City, KS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Geary Community Hospital - Junction City, KS Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Diploma Salary Range $12.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Morning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Operations Supervisor - Manhattan KS ($17/hr)

🏛️ Superpedestrian

📍 Manhattan, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superpedestrian is engineering the future of micromobility. The Superpedestrian team is composed of some of the most talented operations specialists, policy managers, designers and engineers, all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2448 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clay Center, KS

💰 $2,448 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clay Center, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center Voice

Clay Center, KS
With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

