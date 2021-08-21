Cancel
Imperial, NE

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Imperial

Imperial Digest
Imperial Digest
 7 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Imperial companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Imperial:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYtLZDJ00

1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Imperial)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is growing, and ready to add a new Customer Service Representative to our team. We pride ourselves on our excellent culture, and we are seeking someone who wants to be a part of that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Technician - Master Level

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Imperial, NE

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment, LLC is now accepting applications for Master Service Technician . Min. 5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology with Sprayers and Combines. Basic knowledge of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ HomeTown Agency

📍 Wauneta, NE

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HomeTown Agency is looking for it's next top Insurance Sales Representative, and we are hoping it is you! If you are a quick learner who excels in a fast-paced office and is driven by finding the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Imperial Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

