Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Gold Beach

(GOLD BEACH, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Gold Beach companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gold Beach:

1. Automotive Service Manager

🏛️ Bishop Automotive Inc

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $4,500 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Classification : First-Line Supervisors of Office and Administrative Support Workers Experience Required : At least 2 years ' Responsible for the collection and dissemination of vehicle repair ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. Motel Housekeeper

🏛️ Ocean Suites Motel

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be at least 16 years of age Ocean Suites Motel (OSM) has been ranked #1 by travelers on TripAdvisor for 4 years running and received Certificates of Excellence from other rating sites. We are ...

5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1787.04 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $1,787 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Gold Beach, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1787.04 / Week ...

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

7. Caregiver

🏛️ California MENTOR

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Direct Support Professional/Caregiver Would you like to make a difference every day in someone's life? Based in community settings, and working closely with our clinical staff to support therapeutic ...

8. Restaurant Line Cook

🏛️ Catalyst Seafood

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Line Cook to join our team! * Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,742 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $2,742 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Gold Beach, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

10. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ CHAD DAVISON-District Office

📍 Gold Beach, OR

💰 $3,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Insurance Sales Representative Protégé Agent Opportunity Are you a professional, outgoing person who enjoys working with people? Are you looking for more than just another job? Looking to find a ...