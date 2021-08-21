Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Defuniak Springs, FL

Work remotely in Defuniak Springs — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 7 days ago

(Defuniak Springs, FL) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYtLWZ800

1. Work From Home - Work Life Balance - Life Insurance Sales - Will Train

🏛️ The Wright Agency

📍 Crestview, FL

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This position is only open to US residents*** We are currently looking for individuals who have had some success in the past and who are willing to learn our sales system in order to help our clients

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Coder

🏛️ Magnolia Medical Clinic

📍 Crestview, FL

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busy Family Practice Office looking for experienced Medical Coders . Great benefits in a midsize office, including end of year bonuses. Not a remote position Qualifications: * · Certified medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Crestview, FL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Crestview, FL

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. 100% Remote Software Developer (.NET/C#) *Secret Clearance Needed*

🏛️ TEKsystems

📍 Niceville, FL

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top Three Skills: 1. Mission Planning 2. C# (desktop development) 3. .NET Mandatory: Active Secret Clearance. DS2 is an organization that is committed to working effectively as a team with a clear ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs Journal

Defuniak Springs, FL
131
Followers
382
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Niceville, FL
City
Defuniak Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Oep#Assurance#U65 Independent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy