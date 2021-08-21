Job alert: These jobs are open in Council

(COUNCIL, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Council companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Council:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Northwest, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Bladenboro, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Permanent Primary Care Physician in North Carolina (Leland)

🏛️ Medical Search International- MSI

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Care physician employment in North Carolina : Location : North Carolina (20 mins northeast from Bladenboro, NC ) Specialty : Family Medicine / Internal Medicine Requirements : Active NC ...

4. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $3,313/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $3,313 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

5. Interior Designer

🏛️ Luxe Home Interiors

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LUXE Home Interiors is a thriving retail interior design business in Leland, NC. We are looking for an Interior Designer to join our team. Apply today to join our fantastic team! About us: Shopping ...

6. Production Workers

🏛️ International Paper

📍 Riegelwood, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your future is waiting to be written. International Paper, a major pulp and paper producer is seeking its next generation of top operators for the Riegelwood Mill. We are looking for dependable women ...

7. Sr. Financial Analyst Practice Management

🏛️ TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Title: Sr. Financial Analyst Practice Management Position Number: 60124 FLSA Status: Exempt Posting Salary Range: $43,000 - $55,000 POSTING DETAILS: Location: Ahoskie, Camden, Jacksonville ...

8. Hair Stylist

🏛️ Fantastic Sams

📍 Council, NC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join a company named one of Forbes Best Employers in 2021 and take your career to new heights! Our salons are buzzing and we need your talent to make our loyal customers look fantastic. Apply today ...

9. JOB FAIR (8/25 - 3PM - 7PM) - Residential Remodelers

🏛️ West Shore Home

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Shore Home is looking for Carpenters, Residential Remodelers, Construction Workers, Plumbers, etc. We are growing rapidly and with that comes continuous career opportunities! Regardless of your ...

10. Program Manager - Before and After School Program

🏛️ AlphaBEST Education, Inc.

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PART-TIME - PROGRAM MANAGER - BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL -COASTAL PREPARATORY ACADEMY - Wilmington, NC Want a job where you don't have to work nights or weekends? Want to gain experience while ...