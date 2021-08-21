Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Job alert: These jobs are open in Council

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 7 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Council companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Council:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYtLVgP00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Northwest, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Bladenboro, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Permanent Primary Care Physician in North Carolina (Leland)

🏛️ Medical Search International- MSI

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $230,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Care physician employment in North Carolina : Location : North Carolina (20 mins northeast from Bladenboro, NC ) Specialty : Family Medicine / Internal Medicine Requirements : Active NC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse (RN) - Intensive Care Unit - $3,313/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $3,313 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Interior Designer

🏛️ Luxe Home Interiors

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LUXE Home Interiors is a thriving retail interior design business in Leland, NC. We are looking for an Interior Designer to join our team. Apply today to join our fantastic team! About us: Shopping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Production Workers

🏛️ International Paper

📍 Riegelwood, NC

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your future is waiting to be written. International Paper, a major pulp and paper producer is seeking its next generation of top operators for the Riegelwood Mill. We are looking for dependable women ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sr. Financial Analyst Practice Management

🏛️ TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

📍 Whiteville, NC

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Working Title: Sr. Financial Analyst Practice Management Position Number: 60124 FLSA Status: Exempt Posting Salary Range: $43,000 - $55,000 POSTING DETAILS: Location: Ahoskie, Camden, Jacksonville ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Hair Stylist

🏛️ Fantastic Sams

📍 Council, NC

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join a company named one of Forbes Best Employers in 2021 and take your career to new heights! Our salons are buzzing and we need your talent to make our loyal customers look fantastic. Apply today ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. JOB FAIR (8/25 - 3PM - 7PM) - Residential Remodelers

🏛️ West Shore Home

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

West Shore Home is looking for Carpenters, Residential Remodelers, Construction Workers, Plumbers, etc. We are growing rapidly and with that comes continuous career opportunities! Regardless of your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Program Manager - Before and After School Program

🏛️ AlphaBEST Education, Inc.

📍 Leland, NC

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PART-TIME - PROGRAM MANAGER - BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL -COASTAL PREPARATORY ACADEMY - Wilmington, NC Want a job where you don't have to work nights or weekends? Want to gain experience while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
16
Followers
293
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Whiteville, NC
City
Council, NC
City
Ahoskie, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Leland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Internal Medicine#Cdl#Forward Air#Leland Rrb#Interior#Home Interiors#International Paper#The Riegelwood Mill#Forbes Best Employers#Residential Remodelers#Construction Workers#Plumbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LACNN

Hurricane Ida heads toward the Gulf Coast

Infrastructure administrator says New Orleans is a different city than it was during Hurricane Katrina. When Hurricane Ida makes landfall later today, it will be coming in contact with a different-looking New Orleans. "This is a different city than it was Aug. 28, 2005, in terms of infrastructure and safety,”...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. forces strike ISIS-K target in Kabul as evacuations enter final phase

American forces conducted a drone strike against an ISIS-K target in Kabul on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said, less than a day after President Joe Biden promised more retaliatory strikes against the Islamic State affiliate. CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban, said in a statement that the strike targeted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy