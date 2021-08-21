Cancel
Sells, AZ

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Sells

Sells Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SELLS, AZ) Companies in Sells are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sells:


1. Registered Nurse | RN | SNU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From day one, your dedicated recruiter has your back as you search for ...

2. CDL-A DELIVERY TRUCK DRIVER

🏛️ McLane Company

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driving Forward America won't get back on her feet until you get back onto yours. At McLane, you'll help restock a recovering country while earning higher rates and better benefits than ever before

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Sells)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

5. Nursing Support / Other / Nursing Assistant / Arizona / Contract / Certified Medical Assistant Job

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sells, AZMust have Medical Assistant Certificate. This position is responsible for assisting clinicians in providing medical care, as well as, direct patient care. This position requires knowledge ...

6. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,278 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $1,278 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Sells, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility * Discipline ...

8. Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ DealerPolicy

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At DealerPolicy, we're changing the way people shop for insurance through technology. If youre a driven personal lines insurance agent with a high gear, digital orientation and a heavy growth ...

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

