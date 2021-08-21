Hiring Now: These roles are open in Winnsboro

(WINNSBORO, LA) Companies in Winnsboro are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winnsboro:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,720 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $2,720 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Monroe, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Sysco - East Texas

📍 Sicily Island, LA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $110,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

3. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Winnsboro, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The McEacharn Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Cole McEacharn, has a proven track record for ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Winnsboro)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Winnsboro, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Accountant

🏛️ 318 Construction

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Summary Provide leadership with strategic thinking and exemplify excellent customer service. Ensure annual divisional initiatives aligned with company initiatives are completed. Communicate with ...

6. Casual American restaurant looking for Assistant Manager!

🏛️ The Restaurant Zone

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOIN OUR GROWING TEAM!! As a Restaurant Manager, you will be engaged in all aspects of the day-to-day operations. Using your multi-tasking and problem-solving skills you will assist in selecting ...

7. Packaging Specialist Graphic Packaging International in Monroe Just Posted Today

🏛️ Graphic Packaging International

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Packaging Specialist Graphic Packaging International - Graphic Packaging International Packaging Specialist - Graphic Packaging International Packaging Specialist FULL-TIME $17.68/hr Duties include ...

8. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

9. Clerical Associate

🏛️ BCforward

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BCforward is currently seeking highly motivated Job Title for a remote opportunity in Location! Position Title: Clerical Associate Basic Location: Monroe, LA 71203 Expected Duration (possible ...

10. Security Officer - Unarmed Monroe, LA

🏛️ Brosnan Risk Consultants

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Are you looking for an exciting security career that is both challenging and rewarding? Brosnan Risk Consultants is poised for a big year in 2021 with the expansion of our business on ...