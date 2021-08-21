Cancel
Hinckley, MN

A job on your schedule? These Hinckley positions offer flexible hours

Hinckley Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Hinckley, MN) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Hinckley-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. CNA - Certified Nursing Assistant Evenings

🏛️ United Pioneer Home

📍 Siren, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full-time sign-on bonus: $3,000, Part-time sign-on bonus: $1,500 -Evening Shift (1:45pm-10:15pm) -Full-time/Part-time -Bonus pay available for working extra shifts/hours - Benefit Eligible based on ...

2. Facility Cleaner

🏛️ Kims Kleaning

📍 Mora, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking trustworthy and dependable crew members and leaders to join our team! Kim's Kleaning has 34 years of service, and is growing daily. Full time and part time positions available * We ...

3. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rush City, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Rush City, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

