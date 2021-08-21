Cancel
Ladysmith, WI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ladysmith

Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 7 days ago

(LADYSMITH, WI) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Ladysmith.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ladysmith:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtLR9V00

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Weyerhaeuser, WI

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical Laboratory Technician | MLT | LAB (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Long Term Care - $2,237 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $2,237 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Long Term Care for a travel nursing job in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Long Term Care * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Earn $19+ per hour Delivering With EatStreet!

🏛️ EatStreet

📍 Cornell, WI

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To fulfill our mission of hooking up people's hunger, we need motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join the EatStreet Delivery team! Perks: * When accounting for base pay, tips, bonuses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Office Manager

🏛️ Barney's Meats

📍 Weyerhaeuser, WI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to hire an Office Manager to join our team! You will be responsible for overseeing the administrative activities of the organization. Responsibilities: * Manage records and information

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Production Specialist - 1st & 2nd Shift

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Hawkins, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is hiring for 1st and 2nd shift Product Specialists for a well established company located in Rusk County, WI. Apply today! Shifts Available: * 1st, 4: 00am - 3: 00pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Regional Dry Van Truck Driver

🏛️ Venture

📍 Winter, WI

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great Pay. Great People. Great Home Time. We currently have openings for our Regional Fleet in your area where you will haul Dry Van freight with earnings potential of $85,000+ per year . You will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $70,000/Year + No-Touch Freight

🏛️ Penske - Eau Claire, WI

📍 Cornell, WI

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Company Drivers Earn Up to $70,000 annually - No-Touch Freight Ready to put your truck-driving career in high gear? Make the shift and fuel your career as a CDL Class A/No Touch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $2,585 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ladysmith, WI

💰 $2,585 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Allied is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

