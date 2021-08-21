Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Norfolk
(Norfolk, NE) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Norfolk are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule
🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.
📍 Wisner, NE
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...
2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr
🏛️ Costco
📍 Norfolk, NE
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...
3. Nursing Assistant/Med Aide- Norfolk Veterans' Home (Full Time, Part Time & PRN)
🏛️ State of Nebraska
📍 Norfolk, NE
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description $2,000 sign-on bonus! We want you to join our team! Conditions apply. Norfolk Veterans Home 600 E Benjamin Ave Norfolk, NE 68701 Full Time & Part Time & PRN positions available. Shifts ...
4. ** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN)
🏛️ State of Nebraska
📍 Norfolk, NE
💰 $31 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN) Salary See Position Description Location Norfolk, NE Job Type PERM FULL-TIME, PERM PART-TIME, TEMPORARY ON-CALL Department Nebraska ...
5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Norfolk, NE
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
6. Caregiver
🏛️ Home Instead
📍 Norfolk, NE
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Give your passion a purpose - Join our Home Instead family where you can laugh, learn, and love! Home Instead ® CAREGiver Job Description (Part Time and Full Time Positions Available in Norfolk, NE ...
