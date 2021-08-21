Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Norfolk

(Norfolk, NE) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Norfolk are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Wisner, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Nursing Assistant/Med Aide- Norfolk Veterans' Home (Full Time, Part Time & PRN)

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description $2,000 sign-on bonus! We want you to join our team! Conditions apply. Norfolk Veterans Home 600 E Benjamin Ave Norfolk, NE 68701 Full Time & Part Time & PRN positions available. Shifts ...

4. ** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN)

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN) Salary See Position Description Location Norfolk, NE Job Type PERM FULL-TIME, PERM PART-TIME, TEMPORARY ON-CALL Department Nebraska ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

6. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Give your passion a purpose - Join our Home Instead family where you can laugh, learn, and love! Home Instead ® CAREGiver Job Description (Part Time and Full Time Positions Available in Norfolk, NE ...