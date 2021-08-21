Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Norfolk

Norfolk Journal
(Norfolk, NE) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Norfolk are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYtLQGm00

1. Retail Merchandiser - Flexible Schedule

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising, Inc.

📍 Wisner, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Driveline offers Retail Merchandisers flexible scheduling and opportunities to enroll in benefits beginning after just 91 days of employment! Programs are subject to benefit eligibility and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Nursing Assistant/Med Aide- Norfolk Veterans' Home (Full Time, Part Time & PRN)

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description $2,000 sign-on bonus! We want you to join our team! Conditions apply. Norfolk Veterans Home 600 E Benjamin Ave Norfolk, NE 68701 Full Time & Part Time & PRN positions available. Shifts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. ** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN)

🏛️ State of Nebraska

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

** Registered Nurse- Norfolk Veterans Home (Full Time & PRN) Salary See Position Description Location Norfolk, NE Job Type PERM FULL-TIME, PERM PART-TIME, TEMPORARY ON-CALL Department Nebraska ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $12.55/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Norfolk, NE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Give your passion a purpose - Join our Home Instead family where you can laugh, learn, and love! Home Instead ® CAREGiver Job Description (Part Time and Full Time Positions Available in Norfolk, NE ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

