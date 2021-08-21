Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Key West

(KEY WEST, FL) Companies in Key West are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Key West:

1. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $5668 weekly in FL

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $5,668 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

3. Work From Home - Work Life Balance - Life Insurance Sales - Will Train

🏛️ The Wright Agency

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***This position is only open to US residents*** We are currently looking for individuals who have had some success in the past and who are willing to learn our sales system in order to help our clients

4. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Old Town Dental

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is looking for our next dental Rockstar. If you are organized, pay close attention to detail and love to help others. We are looking for you. Our office is open Monday- Thursday 8-5pm

5. Field Inspector

🏛️ Collateral Specialists Inc

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description: Collateral Specialists Inc. (CSI) provides inspection and auditing services to the financial community. Serving the industry for over 15 years, CSI provides services in all 50 states

6. Retail Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ Wheeler Staffing Partners RPO

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossmark is searching for a part-time Retail Reset Merchandiser. Merchandisers will be responsible for shelf-facing retail merchandising such as product rotation and maintenance, pricing, and ...

7. Key West Full-Time Work-at-Home Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ HSN

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US55505 The Customer Service Specialist is a front-line service professional and brand representative for HSN. Our Customer Service Specialists build customer loyalty and increase brand value with ...

8. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

9. Receptionist - Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Key West Criminal Defense

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Temp to Hire - Receptionist - Administrative Assistant Do you have a passion for helping others and love putting a smile on people's faces? Then you're a great fit for the receptionist position on ...

10. Security Officer - Key West

🏛️ Ralons Security

📍 Key West, FL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ralons Security is seeking Security Guards in Key West . Full time and part time positions available Immediate start Various shifts available Candidates must: * Be able to speak, read, and write ...