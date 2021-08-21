Job alert: These jobs are open in Chelan

(CHELAN, WA) Companies in Chelan are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Chelan:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Endoscopy - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Endoscopy for a travel nursing job in Wenatchee, Washington. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Endoscopy * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Caregiver - Wenatchee - $16-20/Hour

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring for Caregivers (HCA/CNA) to work with our home care clients. We've recently started services with several new clients that are requesting help over a wide range of times of ...

3. Overnight Grocery Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ Select Merchandising Services

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! You and your friends can work and together. Join our Grocery Reset Team as Merchandisers! Looking for individuals and friends who want to work together

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

5. 21-293 General Tree Fruit Worker X 220, Okanogan & Chelan Couunty, WA Areas H-2A

🏛️ EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPT

📍 Pateros, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

228348187/Tree Fruit Workers X 220 Okanogan And Chelan Counties, WA areas H-2A This is an H-2A job order for General Farm Workers This H-2A job opportunity is limited to qualified, available workers ...

6. 21-294 Tree Fruit Workers X 11, Orondo Area, H-2A

🏛️ EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPT

📍 Orondo, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ENGLISH ESPAÑOL This H-2A job opportunity is limited to qualified, available workers that are currently eligible to work in the United States, per federal regulation. Esta oportunidad de trabajo de ...

7. Line Cook

🏛️ Siren Song Winery

📍 Chelan, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Siren Song Winery and Restaurant Line Cook/Pizza Cook Position is located at the winery and restaurant located at 635 South Lakeshore Road in Chelan, WA. We are in the business of delighting our ...

8. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Ardenvoir, WA

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next mile with the Nations #1 car retailer! Hogan removes the stress of guessing your weekly pay by offering HOURLY PAY ! $7,500 Sign on Bonus for Experienced Car Haulers APPLY FOR ...

9. Caregiver - Live In - $300 Per Day

🏛️ Serengeti Care

📍 Monitor, WA

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Serengeti Care is hiring a Live In caregiver to work with one of our clients that lives in the Leavenworth area. We need someone to start immediately. The care is for a husband and wife in there late ...

10. Home Weekly Flatbed Position Company Driver

🏛️ Sherman Brothers Heavy Trucking

📍 Wenatchee, WA

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family oriented company with trainers that have decades of experience! We are seeking flatbed drivers to run our Pacific Northwest Regional Flatbed Fleet (OFF WEEKENDS). Top Drivers average upwards ...