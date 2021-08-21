Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hoopa require no experience

(Hoopa, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Hoopa? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Locksmith Wanted/Will Train

🏛️ Realty Rekey

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a locksmith trainee to help with residential rekeys.. Our jobs can be scheduled to fit your schedule and are a perfect supplement to your current income. Each job entails removing ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Blue Lake, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

5. Benefits Assistant

🏛️ Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry requiring great detail, management of many tasks, use of several data bases and carrier websites, answering phones, communicating with internal and external customers. Licensing not ...