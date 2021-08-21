Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoopa, CA

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hoopa require no experience

Posted by 
Hoopa Bulletin
Hoopa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Hoopa, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Hoopa? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bYtLL6N00

1. Entry Level Locksmith Wanted/Will Train

🏛️ Realty Rekey

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a locksmith trainee to help with residential rekeys.. Our jobs can be scheduled to fit your schedule and are a perfect supplement to your current income. Each job entails removing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Work From Home

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Blue Lake, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Eureka, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Benefits Assistant

🏛️ Pauli-Shaw Insurance Agency

📍 Arcata, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Data Entry requiring great detail, management of many tasks, use of several data bases and carrier websites, answering phones, communicating with internal and external customers. Licensing not ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa Bulletin

Hoopa, CA
34
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hoopa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
City
Hoopa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Drivers Avg#Telesales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy