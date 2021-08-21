Job alert: These jobs are open in Lamar

(LAMAR, CO) Companies in Lamar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lamar:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,181 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $2,181 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Lamar, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

3. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,731 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $1,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Lamar, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

4. Mental Health Therapist

🏛️ Integrity Placement Group

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $63,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapist Our Client is a growing healthcare organization based in Lamar, CO that offers its employees full benefits, paid leave and a work-life balance. The Company : Our client is a valued and ...

5. Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) Job Opportunity near Wiley, CO:2021-2022 School Year

🏛️ OTJobs.com

📍 Wiley, CO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are partnered with a school district near Wiley, CO that currently needs a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for the 2021-2022 school year. This school is looking to interview CO licensed ...

6. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

7. Retail Customer Service Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Eads, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269725 Welcome to Love's! Where People are the Heart of Our Success Retail Customer Service Cashier At Love's, our values go beyond our name. We look for those same values in our people. Our ...

8. Full-Time Optometrist

🏛️ Eye To Eye Careers

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: 130000k/year - 130000k/year Great salary-benefit package ($130k a year) and a sign-on bonus to be discussed if you apply today! Our Mission: Eye to Eye Careers advocates for eyecare ...

9. Retail Custodian

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Eads, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269781 Store Maintenance Technician Maintenance Tech′s help run our business by keeping a safe, clean and well-maintained stop. You′ll also help your manager keep things flowing and get ...

10. FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)

🏛️ Compass Group

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posted Date: Aug 9, 2021 TEXT TO APPLY: You can now complete your entire job application for this job via SMS text messaging! Simply text JOB to 75000 & search for the requisition ID number 558232