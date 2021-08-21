Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

Job alert: These jobs are open in Lamar

Posted by 
Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 7 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) Companies in Lamar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lamar:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtLKDe00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Fort Lyon, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,181 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $2,181 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Lamar, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel X-Ray Technician - $1,731 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $1,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel X-Ray Technician for a travel job in Lamar, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: X-Ray Technician * Discipline: Allied Health Professional

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mental Health Therapist

🏛️ Integrity Placement Group

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $63,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Therapist Our Client is a growing healthcare organization based in Lamar, CO that offers its employees full benefits, paid leave and a work-life balance. The Company : Our client is a valued and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) Job Opportunity near Wiley, CO:2021-2022 School Year

🏛️ OTJobs.com

📍 Wiley, CO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are partnered with a school district near Wiley, CO that currently needs a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant for the 2021-2022 school year. This school is looking to interview CO licensed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Customer Service Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Eads, CO

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269725 Welcome to Love's! Where People are the Heart of Our Success Retail Customer Service Cashier At Love's, our values go beyond our name. We look for those same values in our people. Our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Full-Time Optometrist

🏛️ Eye To Eye Careers

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: 130000k/year - 130000k/year Great salary-benefit package ($130k a year) and a sign-on bonus to be discussed if you apply today! Our Mission: Eye to Eye Careers advocates for eyecare ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Custodian

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops & Country Store

📍 Eads, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 269781 Store Maintenance Technician Maintenance Tech′s help run our business by keeping a safe, clean and well-maintained stop. You′ll also help your manager keep things flowing and get ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. FOOD SERVICE WORKER (FULL-TIME)

🏛️ Compass Group

📍 Lamar, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Posted Date: Aug 9, 2021 TEXT TO APPLY: You can now complete your entire job application for this job via SMS text messaging! Simply text JOB to 75000 & search for the requisition ID number 558232

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lamar Updates

Lamar Updates

Lamar, CO
24
Followers
230
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Lamar, CO
City
Wiley, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Paid Leave#Cdl#Forward Air#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Xpress Lamar#Food Service Worker#Compass Group Lamar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy