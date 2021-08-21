Cancel
Douglas, AZ

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Douglas

Douglas Voice
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Douglas.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Douglas:


1. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Douglas)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

3. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

4. Special Education Paraprofessional for School District | URGENT START

🏛️ Ro Health SoPsy Behavioral

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ro Health is looking for a para-educator to work at a school district in the Douglas, AZ area for a 1:1 or Mix. This paraprofessional position would begin ASAP, and would potentially continue onto ...

5. Custodian - ExtD (Douglas Area)

🏛️ Child-Parent Centers, Inc.

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Douglas Area - , AZ Position Type 25 hours/week - July thru Mid June Education Level High School Diploma or GED Salary Range $12.50 - $12.50 Hourly Travel ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,560 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $1,560 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Therapy Partners is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Douglas, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Douglas, AZ. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

10. CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT $14/HR LIVE IN OR NEAR DOUGLAS AZ

🏛️ ACT - Today

📍 Douglas, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Associates primarily receive inbound calls from consumers for assistance with their accounts. Customer Service Associates are problem solvers with good negotiation skills who are ...

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

