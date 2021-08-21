A job on your schedule? These Milpitas positions offer flexible hours

(Milpitas, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Milpitas are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale CA

🏛️ Lifetime Activities

📍 Sunnyvale, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Representative - Sunnyvale Tennis Center Lifetime Activities Inc. is looking for part time customer service representatives for its location at the Sunnyvale Tennis Center

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Milpitas, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Fremont, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 San Jose, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...