Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Start immediately with these jobs in Honolulu

Posted by 
Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 7 days ago

(Honolulu, HI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYtLHZT00

1. Work from Home - Sales Representatives

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking immediate positions for a business-minded salesperson. Work from home and anywhere in the US. No cold calling. Full time or Part-time. Commissions, bonuses, and leadership development are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Calling Center Agent

🏛️ OmniTrak Group, Inc.

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THE PERFECT PART-TIME JOB - IMMEDIATE OPENINGS AVAILABLE Absolutely no sales or telemarketing. No experience necessary. Willing to train eager and dependable people. Must have: - Good computer skills ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Client Services Assistant/Laborer

🏛️ Senior Move Managers LLC

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING: Client Services Assistant/Laborer (Oahu) This is a position with an opportunity to grow within the company. We are currently looking for an entry-level laborer to start immediately

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Receptionist (Warehouse)/Office Admin

🏛️ HiEmployment

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logistics/ Warehouse Receptionist We have an immediate opening for a Receptionist position. Prefer candidate with previous experience working in a Warehouse setting. Must have previous Office ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Class A & B Local Drivers: $1000 Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ RPM Transportation

📍 Pearl City, HI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is for local residents only. Sorry, Visa / sponsorship not available. Local Class A & B Drivers Needed! | Hiring Immediately! Home Every Night Weekends Free Competitive Pay and Generous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
288
Followers
425
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Representatives#Telemarketing#Client Services#Receptionist#Warehouse#Prudential#Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy