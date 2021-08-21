Start immediately with these jobs in Honolulu

(Honolulu, HI) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately.



1. Work from Home - Sales Representatives

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking immediate positions for a business-minded salesperson. Work from home and anywhere in the US. No cold calling. Full time or Part-time. Commissions, bonuses, and leadership development are ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Calling Center Agent

🏛️ OmniTrak Group, Inc.

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THE PERFECT PART-TIME JOB - IMMEDIATE OPENINGS AVAILABLE Absolutely no sales or telemarketing. No experience necessary. Willing to train eager and dependable people. Must have: - Good computer skills ...

4. Client Services Assistant/Laborer

🏛️ Senior Move Managers LLC

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING: Client Services Assistant/Laborer (Oahu) This is a position with an opportunity to grow within the company. We are currently looking for an entry-level laborer to start immediately

5. Receptionist (Warehouse)/Office Admin

🏛️ HiEmployment

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Logistics/ Warehouse Receptionist We have an immediate opening for a Receptionist position. Prefer candidate with previous experience working in a Warehouse setting. Must have previous Office ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Honolulu, HI

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

8. Class A & B Local Drivers: $1000 Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ RPM Transportation

📍 Pearl City, HI

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is for local residents only. Sorry, Visa / sponsorship not available. Local Class A & B Drivers Needed! | Hiring Immediately! Home Every Night Weekends Free Competitive Pay and Generous ...