Job alert: These Tillar jobs are accepting applications

(TILLAR, AR) Companies in Tillar are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tillar:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Monticello, AR

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,299 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Monticello, AR

💰 $3,299 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

KPG Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Monticello, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Dumas)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Dumas, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Farm Worker

🏛️ Glass Family of Companies, LLC 2

📍 Scott, MS

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Scott, MS Duration: 4 Months Description: Assist in planting, pollinating, harvesting, threshing, shipping, weeding, preparing fields, preparing seed, sampling, detasseling, rogueing, and ...

5. Traveling Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ RESOURCE PLUS OF NORTH FLORIDA INC

📍 Arkansas City, AR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Resource Plus is seeking traveling store setup personnel for fixture installation and merchandising projects. * Must work well on a crew in a retail setting * Must be prepared to travel for extended ...

6. Public Works Lead - Water Operator

🏛️ City of Monticello

📍 Monticello, AR

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PUBLIC WORKS LEAD - WATER OPERATOR TITLE: PUBLIC WORKS LEAD - WATER OPERATOR JOB TYPE: FULL-TIME FLSA: NON-EXEMPT, POSITION IS ELIGIBLE FOR OVERTIME COMPENSATION DEPARTMENT: PUBLIC WORKS REPORTS TO

7. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Lake Village, AR

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

8. Physical Therapist, $55/hr Daily Pay + BONUS - Dumas, AR

🏛️ Nurses eaRN It Medical Staffing Group

📍 Dumas, AR

💰 $55 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Physical Therapist (PT) for a 13week contract in Dumas, AR, the shift time is 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. This contract pays $55.00 per hour and qualifies for our Rapid Pay, meaning you will ...

9. Mechanical Project Engineer

🏛️ Correct Craft

📍 Monticello, AR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description SeaArk Boats, a Correct Craft Company, share one goal; to build the toughest boat on the market. The SeaArk team is made up of generations and families of Master Craftsman who ...

10. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($3190/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Monticello, AR

💰 $3,190 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...