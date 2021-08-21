Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Cadiz require no experience

(Cadiz, KY) These companies are hiring Cadiz residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE, DREAM CAREER, REMOTE, VOTED #1 BUSINESS IN 2020

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Murray, KY

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Hopkinsville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...