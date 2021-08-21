Hiring now! Jobs in Okmulgee with an immediate start

(Okmulgee, OK) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Okmulgee-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. IMMEDIATE HIRE LPN!

🏛️ Swift Staffing Solutions, LLC

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively seeking a highly proficient LPN in the Tulsa area. Top candidates will have experience assisting with the vaccinations. Basic clinic experience needed. IMMEDIATE HIRE! No need to ...

2. Dedicated Truck Driver Up to $109K/yr. CDL-A Required!

🏛️ C.R. England, Inc.

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $109,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately Hiring for Dedicated Routes! If you're looking for a set route, then look no further--a Dedicated Lane is right for you! As a Dedicated truck driver, you'll haul loads for a local company ...

3. $14,400/mo for Family Medicine/Internal Medicine near Tulsa, OK

🏛️ Floyd Lee Locums

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $14,400 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Start Date: Immediate Schedule: Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm; Full time Location: Within driving distance of Tulsa, OK Patient Mix: 12-15 Patients per day Requirements: OK License Required Procedures: Under ...

4. Entry Level CDL-A Truck Driver - Earn Top Pay FAST!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Broken Arrow, OK

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! (844) 326-6319 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Tulsa, OK

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! (844) 326-6319 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

6. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Tulsa Division (SCM-TL)

📍 Jenks, OK

💰 $106,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Getting USA Back to Work: If you are in an industry that is effecting your ability to earn and you are wondering what you are going to do, our office is looking to fill immediate part-time to ...

7. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...