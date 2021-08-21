These Asheville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary
(Asheville, NC) Looking to get your foot in the door in Asheville? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Assembler (no experience required)
🏛️ MAU Workforce Solutions
📍 Gerton, NC
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Production Associate at BMW Earn better benefits for a better life with MAU at BMW in Greer, SC! This position with a premier employer offers a NEWLY INCREASED, competitive pay rate of $18.05-$19.05 ...
2. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DRT4 Mills River (Starting Pay $16.50 /h*r+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRT4 - Mills River - 394 Fanning Fields RD, Mills River, NC Compensation
3. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week
🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...
4. Class A CDL Truck Driver Recent Grads Only Position 800 per wk Hiring NC
🏛️ M5W Transport
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $1,000 weekly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...
5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required
🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $8,000 monthly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...
6. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year
🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $60,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...
7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
9. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
10. Assembler
🏛️ PeopleReady
📍 Asheville, NC
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We currently have immediate openings for an Assembler. No experience required. Assemblers will produce components by assembling parts and subassemblies. Note Pay Rate for this Job is $11.25/Hour ...
