Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) Companies in Brookings are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Brookings:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Brookings)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,227 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clear Lake, SD

💰 $1,227 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Skilled Nursing Facility for a travel nursing job in Clear Lake, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Skilled Nursing Facility

5. HVAC Sheetmetal Installers

🏛️ GRUS Construction

📍 Madison, SD

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apprentice HVAC Sheetmetal Installers needed for various commercial construction projects in the Sioux Falls, SD area. Your duties will include assisting journeymen with installing square, spiral ...

6. Lawn Care Technician

🏛️ Clean Cut Lawn and Landscape

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operate commercial lawn maintenance equipment to service both residential and commercial properties in the Brookings, SD area. Stable year round employment available to the right applicant with snow ...

7. Terminal Operator

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Terminal Operator FULL-TIME $15/hr -Utilize computer and computer software to process and generate appropriate paperwork and communicate with main office. -Unload cement from railcars, store and then ...

8. upscale Security Officer

🏛️ G4S Secure Solutions

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Upscale Security Officer to become an integral part of our team. The selected individual will patrol and secure assigned premises as well as identify risks to staff and patrons

9. Manager - Brookings

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Schuster Co

📍 Brookings, SD

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly