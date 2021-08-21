Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Dalles, OR

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in The Dalles

Posted by 
The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 7 days ago

(The Dalles, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in The Dalles are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bYtLBH700

1. Class A Truck Driver (F08)

🏛️ True North Trucking Company

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

True North Trucking Co., a FedEx Ground Contractor is looking for OTR TEAM DRIVERS to join their team in driving Dedicated and Flexible OTR Routes nationwide OR we have Part Time Positions also ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sandwich Artist

🏛️ Double D Sandwiches LLC

📍 Hood River, OR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Subway (Hood River) 1920 W Casacde near 20th street compensation: $11.25 to start - raises based on responsibility employment type: full-time, part time Subway Hood River is hiring Strong Evening ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
38
Followers
173
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Dalles, OR
City
Hood River, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True North Trucking Co#Ground Contractor#Otr#Part Time Positions#Life Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy