Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in The Dalles

1. Class A Truck Driver (F08)

🏛️ True North Trucking Company

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

True North Trucking Co., a FedEx Ground Contractor is looking for OTR TEAM DRIVERS to join their team in driving Dedicated and Flexible OTR Routes nationwide OR we have Part Time Positions also ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 The Dalles, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

4. Sandwich Artist

🏛️ Double D Sandwiches LLC

📍 Hood River, OR

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Subway (Hood River) 1920 W Casacde near 20th street compensation: $11.25 to start - raises based on responsibility employment type: full-time, part time Subway Hood River is hiring Strong Evening ...