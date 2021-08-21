Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

A job on your schedule? These Stamford positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 7 days ago

(Stamford, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Stamford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYtL9au00

1. Apartment Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Gateway Management Services

📍 Delhi, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Apartment Maintenance Technician (20hours per week) needed for Delhi Manor Apartments, a 32-unit rental community in Delhi, New York. Please reply to this message with a copy of your Resume

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Needed - Locums - Broome County, NY

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $130 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate need for a Board-Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who is interested in providing part-time locum tenens coverage for an outpatient facilitiy in Broome County, NY. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Part Time Maintenance Technician $18+ per hour

🏛️ Gateway Management Services, LLC

📍 Delhi, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Apartment Maintenance Technician (20 hours per week) needed for Delhi Manor Apartments, a 32-unit rental community in Delhi, New York. Please reply to this message with a copy of your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Material Handler - Non-DOT - Part Time (Overnight shift)

🏛️ Schwan's Home Service

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We are driven to bring our customers delicious food and reliable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Stocking Associate $14.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stamford Post

Stamford Post

Stamford, NY
15
Followers
218
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Oneonta, NY
State
New York State
City
Stamford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part Time Job#Home Service Oneonta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economymassachusettsnewswire.com

Pennsylvania-based Site Preparations, LLC (Site Prep) Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List

Shed and garage foundation builder has seen strong growth during the pandemic. GAP, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy