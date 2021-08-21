A job on your schedule? These Stamford positions offer flexible hours

(Stamford, NY) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Stamford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Apartment Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Gateway Management Services

📍 Delhi, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Apartment Maintenance Technician (20hours per week) needed for Delhi Manor Apartments, a 32-unit rental community in Delhi, New York. Please reply to this message with a copy of your Resume

2. Part-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Needed - Locums - Broome County, NY

🏛️ Alumni Healthcare Staffing

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $130 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We have an immediate need for a Board-Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who is interested in providing part-time locum tenens coverage for an outpatient facilitiy in Broome County, NY. The ...

4. Material Handler - Non-DOT - Part Time (Overnight shift)

🏛️ Schwan's Home Service

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We are driven to bring our customers delicious food and reliable ...

5. Retail Stocking Associate $14.50/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Oneonta, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...