Work remotely in Candor — these positions are open now

(Candor, NC) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.



1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Warm Leads, NO Cold Calling

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Asheboro, NC

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

2. Proposal Manager

🏛️ Government Contracting Resources, Inc.

📍 Pinehurst, NC

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCR is currently hiring a Proposal Manager to support their Business Development team. This position can be performed remotely. This position provides a management role opportunity within one of our ...

3. Contracts Specialist

🏛️ Government Contracting Resources, Inc.

📍 Pinehurst, NC

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCR is currently hiring a Contracts Specialist to support their Business Development team. This position can be performed remotely. This position provides a support role opportunity within one of our ...

4. Inside Sales Rep / Acquisition Manager - Work from Home

🏛️ Family Tree Property Solutions

📍 Southern Pines, NC

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a proactive and charismatic communicator who can "read" both people and situations intuitively? Are you able to build rapport with people and influence them to make decisions? We have an ...

5. General Manager/Operator

🏛️ BISCUITVILLE INC

📍 Aberdeen, NC

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Experienced Job Location 161 - Aberdeen, NC Remote Type N/A Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $45,000.00 - $60,000.00 Salary/year Travel Percentage Up ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pinehurst, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Pinehurst, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...