Work remotely in Corsicana — these positions are open now

(Corsicana, TX) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Customer Service Agent/REMOTE/$14hr./Bilinguals Preferred

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Mabank, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a Customer Service Representative, you are a part of an amazing team that helps make roadside breakdowns easier for customers in times of need. We'll rely on you to actively listen to ...

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

3. INBOUND CALLS - Customer Service - ! Work from Home !

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 Athens, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Get ready to join a reputable organization! We offer great training, a valuable experience, the ability to work independently and enjoy a great work life balance as a Customer Service Representative ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. Onsite -Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ Ovation Workplace Services Inc.

📍 Teague, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Role - Desktop Support Technician Job Summary Desktop Technician will provide day to day local remote desktop support, receive inbound calls, answer questions, troubleshoot and document steps ...

6. Real Estate Office Manager, Contract & Agent Management, Work From Home

🏛️ Madison Allied

📍 Corsicana, TX

💰 $350 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fast Growing TX Real Estate Brokerage (Member of 4 TX-Real Estate Boards) is looking for a TX Broker to help with the day-to-day management of our real estate team in TX This is an exciting ...

7. Licensed Health Insurance Sales - Work from Home, $600 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Mabank, TX

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...