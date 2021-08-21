Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pecos, TX

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pecos

Posted by 
Pecos News Alert
Pecos News Alert
 7 days ago

(PECOS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pecos companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pecos:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYtL6wj00

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,509 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $1,509 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Pecos, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Housing Included! Housekeeping and Custodial-Pecos, TX

🏛️ Selrico Sevices(s)

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is unique!! Your housing and meals will be included! General daily cleaning of rooms, changing sheets and linen, removal of trash. Expectation is ability to do general cleaning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Retail Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Date: Nov 6, 2014 Location: Pecos, TX, US, 79772 Req ID: 5201 Retail Cashier Working at Love's is a very different kind of job. We want you to succeed, not just do the work. Whether you want a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Officer

🏛️ GEO Group Inc.

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: REEVES COUNTY DETENTION III Compensation Base: $19.96/hr Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary This position oversees and maintains custody, care, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Youth Care Worker - ORR

🏛️ MVM

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring locally for this position. The starting pay is $19.96/hour. The position is 100% travel and candidates must be able to start immediately! Please, watch this video to learn more: We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ BIGHORN CONSTRUCTION AND RECLAMATION LLC

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $35 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diesel Mechanic Job Description GENERAL SUMMARY OF DUTIES: * Performs duties of a trained diesel mechanic looking to expand their knowledge by being involved in the inspecting, repairing, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Sales Representative Counter Sales

🏛️ ADP - RNOOID0023253311

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Workrise - Geo Austin

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HCS Renewable Energy has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for journeyman electricians with solar experience for the construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Orla ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2312 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $2,312 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Pecos, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2312 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Pecos News Alert

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
30
Followers
145
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orla, TX
City
Pecos, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Chalk Mountain Services#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Labor And Delivery#Tx Selrico Sevices#Love#A Sales Representative#Hcs Renewable Energy#Allied
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy