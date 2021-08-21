Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pecos

(PECOS, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pecos companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pecos:

1. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Tons of Benefits!

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,509 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $1,509 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Pecos, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Housing Included! Housekeeping and Custodial-Pecos, TX

🏛️ Selrico Sevices(s)

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is unique!! Your housing and meals will be included! General daily cleaning of rooms, changing sheets and linen, removal of trash. Expectation is ability to do general cleaning ...

4. Retail Cashier

🏛️ Loves Travel Stops and Country Stores

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Date: Nov 6, 2014 Location: Pecos, TX, US, 79772 Req ID: 5201 Retail Cashier Working at Love's is a very different kind of job. We want you to succeed, not just do the work. Whether you want a ...

5. Officer

🏛️ GEO Group Inc.

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: REEVES COUNTY DETENTION III Compensation Base: $19.96/hr Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary This position oversees and maintains custody, care, and ...

6. Travel Youth Care Worker - ORR

🏛️ MVM

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring locally for this position. The starting pay is $19.96/hour. The position is 100% travel and candidates must be able to start immediately! Please, watch this video to learn more: We're ...

7. Diesel Mechanic

🏛️ BIGHORN CONSTRUCTION AND RECLAMATION LLC

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $35 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Diesel Mechanic Job Description GENERAL SUMMARY OF DUTIES: * Performs duties of a trained diesel mechanic looking to expand their knowledge by being involved in the inspecting, repairing, and ...

8. Sales Representative Counter Sales

🏛️ ADP - RNOOID0023253311

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Representative to join our team! You will resolve customer questions and offer solutions to drive company revenue. Responsibilities: * Present and sell company products and ...

9. Journeyman Electrician

🏛️ Workrise - Geo Austin

📍 Orla, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HCS Renewable Energy has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for journeyman electricians with solar experience for the construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Orla ...

10. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $2312 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pecos, TX

💰 $2,312 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Pecos, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2312 / Week About ...