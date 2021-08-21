Cancel
Douglas, GA

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Douglas

Douglas Updates
(DOUGLAS, GA) Companies in Douglas are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Douglas:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYtL54000

1. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3,590 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $3,590 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson Nurse Professionals is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Douglas, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Respiratory Therapist

🏛️ FocusPoint Healthcare

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $3,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Respiratory Therapist Nurses needed in Georiga Overall Assignment Amount : $36,012 Overall Weekly Amount: $3,001 Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12-week assignment 3 - 12 hour shifts available Nightshift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Douglas)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Maintenance Manager

🏛️ Protein Plus

📍 Fitzgerald, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1st Shift Maintenance Manager / (7:00 am - 5:00 pm) This is a full-time position in an SQF Certified Food Manufacturing Facility. The Maintenance Manager maintains production and quality by ensuring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Light Packaging: Ocilla

🏛️ New Hire Solutions

📍 Ocilla, GA

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Light Packaging: Ocilla We are searching for a light packaging operator to ensure smooth and proper boxing and transportation preparation of our product. You will be supporting the overall operations ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Field Install & Service Tech /$17.50 hr. Entry Level

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21001825Windstream Holdings, Inc., is a leading provider of advance network communications and technology solutions for consumers, small businesses, enterprise organizations and carrier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3409 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Douglas, GA

💰 $3,409 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Douglas, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 12 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Douglas, GA
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

