Get hired! Job openings in and around Carrollton

(CARROLLTON, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Carrollton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carrollton:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Norborne, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,163 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Chillicothe, MO

💰 $3,163 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Chillicothe, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

3. Maintenence -Experience w/ fabricating, welding, or auto repair-$24/hr

🏛️ Apex Companies

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a maintenance career that gives you a good work/life balance? Do you deserve a good wage based on your previous experience? Do you have experience with welding, repairing ...

4. 3rd Shift City Driver Conagra Foods Your Boss Is Going to Miss You Conagra Foods is hiring

🏛️ Conagra Foods

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

3rd Shift City Driver Conagra Foods - Conagra Foods 3rd Shift City Driver - Conagra Foods 3rd Shift City Driver FULL-TIME $20.63/hr ConAgra Brands in Marshall Missouri, a local supplier of Banquet ...

5. Tax Preparer

🏛️ Lexington Tax & Accounting LLC

📍 Lexington, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for an skilled Tax Preparer at our Lexington, MO office. We are looking for an individual to assist our clients with their federal and state income tax return. The ...

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Carrollton, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

8. Office Support Assistant (Personnel & Classification) - CCC (2 Positions)

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Chillicothe, MO

💰 $25,057 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary: $25,057.92 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping ...

9. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Norborne, MO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...