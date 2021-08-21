Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, MO

Get hired! Job openings in and around Carrollton

Posted by 
Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 7 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Carrollton.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carrollton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYtL4BH00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Norborne, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,163 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Chillicothe, MO

💰 $3,163 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Chillicothe, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Maintenence -Experience w/ fabricating, welding, or auto repair-$24/hr

🏛️ Apex Companies

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a maintenance career that gives you a good work/life balance? Do you deserve a good wage based on your previous experience? Do you have experience with welding, repairing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. 3rd Shift City Driver Conagra Foods Your Boss Is Going to Miss You Conagra Foods is hiring

🏛️ Conagra Foods

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

3rd Shift City Driver Conagra Foods - Conagra Foods 3rd Shift City Driver - Conagra Foods 3rd Shift City Driver FULL-TIME $20.63/hr ConAgra Brands in Marshall Missouri, a local supplier of Banquet ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Tax Preparer

🏛️ Lexington Tax & Accounting LLC

📍 Lexington, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for an skilled Tax Preparer at our Lexington, MO office. We are looking for an individual to assist our clients with their federal and state income tax return. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Carrollton, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Office Support Assistant (Personnel & Classification) - CCC (2 Positions)

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Chillicothe, MO

💰 $25,057 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary: $25,057.92 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Marshall, MO

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Norborne, MO

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Carrollton Times

Carrollton Times

Carrollton, MO
43
Followers
209
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
City
Lexington, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Forward Air#Vivian#Shift City#Conagra Foods Marshall#Conagra Brands#Marshall Missouri#Banquet#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut#Retail Team#Orscheln Farm And Home#Solo Team#Home Weekly#Daily Dedicated Routes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy