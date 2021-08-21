Hiring Now: These roles are open in Freer

(FREER, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Freer companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Freer:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

2. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,103 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $2,103 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Alice, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit * Discipline ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

5. Pest Control Technician

🏛️ BugPro Inc.

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Places pest control materials by determining appropriate bait, including gels, dust, granules, and liquids; applying pest control materials to interior and exterior. * Evaluates pest control ...

6. Major Of corr Off

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 San Diego, TX

💰 $4,617 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications can be submitted online, or via email to the contact person listed below. POSTED: 08-02-2021 CLOSES: 08-11-2021 JOB POSTING NO: 033012SO PAYROLL TITLE: MAJOR OF CORR OFF EXTENDED TITLE

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers Enjoy Largest PAY INCREASE In Company History + $3,000 Sign On + Weekly Home Time! CDL-A flatbed drivers like you are what powers Montgomery Transport- that's why we make sure ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Alice, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

10. CDL Truck Driver Merchandiser - Home Daily - Earn Up to $24/Hour

🏛️ Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages

📍 San Diego, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Driver Merchandisers Home Daily - Earn Up to $24 Per Hour - Great Benefits At Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, our employees are a key asset for our success to satisfy our consumers' needs and ...