Get hired! Job openings in and around Payson

(PAYSON, AZ) Companies in Payson are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Payson:

1. Registered Nurse - Labor and Delivery - 13 Weeks ($5070/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $5,070 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're offering a rewarding LD position for Registered Nurses with experience managing the care of mothers and their babies during the delivery process for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

2. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

3. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Payson)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Senior Information Technology Technician

🏛️ Town of Payson

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Town of Payson application is required to be submitted directly to the Town of Payson Human Resources Department. For a complete job description and more information about the application process ...

5. Administrative Assistant

🏛️ Optimize Manpower Solutions, Inc.

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Duration: 3 Months Note:- * Must be able to secure and maintain an Arizona Fingerprint Clearance card. . Roles and responsibilities: * Assists Case Managers/Specialists with filing of disclosures ...

6. Licensed Real Estate Sales Agent

🏛️ Vylla Home

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Licensed Real Estate Sales Agent is a position well-suited for a personable and customer service oriented individual. You'll be responsible for walking various clients through one of the most ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $4,045 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $4,045 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Payson, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Medicare Sales Agent - $25 hourly

🏛️ Percy

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Percy, we're building new ways to help people like you find meaningful employment at some of the best finance and insurance companies in the country. We're currently looking for a Licensed Health ...

10. SALES REPRESENTATIVE 100% WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ Symmetry Financial - The Savanna Lehman Agency

📍 Payson, AZ

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Potential $80,000-180,000+. Part-time available to start. Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. NO Cold Calls. WARM LEADS available. Extensive training & private mentoring provided