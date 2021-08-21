Cancel
Manhattan, NY

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 7 days ago

(Manhattan, NY) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

1. Remote Work - Sales & Customer Service

🏛️ Mahdavi Agency Inc

📍 New York, NY

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are the largest 100% union benefit provider in the nation. candidates will be conducting consultative sales appointments and presenting our unique value proposition "Via Zoom Meetings". The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent

🏛️ TTEC Services Corporation

📍 New York, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Healthcare Insurance Agent - Remote Our TTEC work from home team has 41 preferred residency states. We do not hire residents of AK, CA, HI or outside of the United States. At TTEC, we are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Salesforce Administrator - Remote - $120k+

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 New York, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

If you are a Salesforce Administrator with experience, please read on! Top Reasons to Work with Us Industry leading company looking to bring on a Salesforce Administrator to take over our Salesforce ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Account Executive (Flexible Remote Working Available)

🏛️ Lead Forensics

📍 New York, NY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Account Executive $50,000 Base Salary $85,000k OTE Atlanta, GA - Flexible Remote Working Available Lead Forensics is one of the fastest growing software companies in the world. We can identify other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 New York, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Licensed Life Insurance Agents Remote $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 New York, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ 24 Seven Talent

📍 New York, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Agent Remote - EST/CST Preferred 9 month contract Pay: $15-$16/hr Schedule: Sunday - 9:00am - 6:00pm EST Monday - 10:00am - 7:00pm EST Tuesday - 10:00am - 7:00pm EST Wednesday - 10 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 New York, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Seasonal Licensed Medicare Sales Agent - Remote

🏛️ Clearlink

📍 New York, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Clearlink is currently seeking experienced and Licensed Insurance Sales Agents to join our work from home Medicare team! You will assist customers to make Medicare health care decisions by carefully ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea Software (Remote) - $60,000/year USD

🏛️ Crossover for Work

📍 New York, NY

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Crossover is the world's #1 source of remote full-time jobs. Our clients offer top-tier pay for top-tier talent. We're recruiting this role for our client, Aurea Software. Have you got what it takes

Click Here to Apply Now

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

