These jobs are hiring in Merced — and they let you set your own schedule
(Merced, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Merced are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Work From Home Sales - Flexible Schedule, Mentorship Provided
🏛️ Family Protection Center
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $200,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. THIS IS THE JOB FOR YOU IF: -You are a hard worker but hate being stuck in a job where you cannot move up. -You currently make a lot of money, but you have no time ...
2. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home
🏛️ Family Protection Center
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Life Insurance Agents Wanted We've got a state-of-the-art Lead System, Top Carriers and Tons of Support! Seeking to fill Part Time and Full Time Positions! -Competitive Commissions Scale! -We're got ...
3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr
🏛️ Part Time Jobs
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $47 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer
4. Certified Medical Assistant Part time
🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc
📍 Chowchilla, CA
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Looking for Medical Assistant (MA CMA) to work in California Department of Corrections. Requirements: * 1 year Experience in past 3 years as MA (Required) * Certified MA (AAMA, AMCA, AMT, CCBMA, MMCI ...
5. Shelter Worker-Part Time
🏛️ Merced County Community Action Agency
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
JOB DESCRIPTION SHELTER SERVICES WORKER - PART TIME HOUSING & SHELTER SERVICES DEFINITION : Under the supervision of the Housing Program Manager, manage and supervise clients at the Agency's shelter ...
6. Team Leader
🏛️ California Psychiatric Transitions
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
QUALIFICATIONS: He/She will have graduated from high school or have a G.E.D. (General Education Diploma) and have a minimum of two years full time work experience (or it's part time equivalent ...
7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
8. Retail Stocking Associate $16.00/hr
🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...
9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance
📍 Madera Acres, CA
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
10. Night Auditor
🏛️ TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS GROUP
📍 Merced, CA
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Job Location Towneplace Suites Merced - Merced, CA Position Type Part Time Salary Range $19.00 Hourly Job Shift Graveyard Job Category Hospitality - Hotel Our Opening Looking for the BEST ...
