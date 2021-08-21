These jobs are hiring in Merced — and they let you set your own schedule

(Merced, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Merced are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Work From Home Sales - Flexible Schedule, Mentorship Provided

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. THIS IS THE JOB FOR YOU IF: -You are a hard worker but hate being stuck in a job where you cannot move up. -You currently make a lot of money, but you have no time ...

2. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Life Insurance Agents Wanted We've got a state-of-the-art Lead System, Top Carriers and Tons of Support! Seeking to fill Part Time and Full Time Positions! -Competitive Commissions Scale! -We're got ...

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

4. Certified Medical Assistant Part time

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Chowchilla, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Medical Assistant (MA CMA) to work in California Department of Corrections. Requirements: * 1 year Experience in past 3 years as MA (Required) * Certified MA (AAMA, AMCA, AMT, CCBMA, MMCI ...

5. Shelter Worker-Part Time

🏛️ Merced County Community Action Agency

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION SHELTER SERVICES WORKER - PART TIME HOUSING & SHELTER SERVICES DEFINITION : Under the supervision of the Housing Program Manager, manage and supervise clients at the Agency's shelter ...

6. Team Leader

🏛️ California Psychiatric Transitions

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

QUALIFICATIONS: He/She will have graduated from high school or have a G.E.D. (General Education Diploma) and have a minimum of two years full time work experience (or it's part time equivalent ...

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

8. Retail Stocking Associate $16.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Madera Acres, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. Night Auditor

🏛️ TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS GROUP

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Towneplace Suites Merced - Merced, CA Position Type Part Time Salary Range $19.00 Hourly Job Shift Graveyard Job Category Hospitality - Hotel Our Opening Looking for the BEST ...