Merced, CA

These jobs are hiring in Merced — and they let you set your own schedule

Merced News Beat
 7 days ago

(Merced, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Merced are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bYtKzn200

1. Work From Home Sales - Flexible Schedule, Mentorship Provided

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home. 100% Remote Work. THIS IS THE JOB FOR YOU IF: -You are a hard worker but hate being stuck in a job where you cannot move up. -You currently make a lot of money, but you have no time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. $100K+/Year-Full Time Sales-Work From Home

🏛️ Family Protection Center

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Life Insurance Agents Wanted We've got a state-of-the-art Lead System, Top Carriers and Tons of Support! Seeking to fill Part Time and Full Time Positions! -Competitive Commissions Scale! -We're got ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Certified Medical Assistant Part time

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Chowchilla, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Looking for Medical Assistant (MA CMA) to work in California Department of Corrections. Requirements: * 1 year Experience in past 3 years as MA (Required) * Certified MA (AAMA, AMCA, AMT, CCBMA, MMCI ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Shelter Worker-Part Time

🏛️ Merced County Community Action Agency

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION SHELTER SERVICES WORKER - PART TIME HOUSING & SHELTER SERVICES DEFINITION : Under the supervision of the Housing Program Manager, manage and supervise clients at the Agency's shelter ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Team Leader

🏛️ California Psychiatric Transitions

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

QUALIFICATIONS: He/She will have graduated from high school or have a G.E.D. (General Education Diploma) and have a minimum of two years full time work experience (or it's part time equivalent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Stocking Associate $16.00/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Madera Acres, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Night Auditor

🏛️ TWENTY FOUR SEVEN HOTELS GROUP

📍 Merced, CA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Towneplace Suites Merced - Merced, CA Position Type Part Time Salary Range $19.00 Hourly Job Shift Graveyard Job Category Hospitality - Hotel Our Opening Looking for the BEST ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Merced, CA
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

