Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Marsing require no experience

(Marsing, ID) These companies are hiring Marsing residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level Real Estate Sales Agent

🏛️ We Know Boise

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $44,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jumpstart your career as a successful real estate agent. A Junior Agent will be an individual who is highly sociable, draws energy from working with people, and is optimistic and outgoing. They have ...

2. Part-Time Entry Level Office Assistant

🏛️ Vance Medical

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Title: Office Assistant Position (Meridian) Compensation: $10-$12 per hour Monday - Thursday but occasionally Tuesday - Friday Hours: 12 pm - 5 pm and 9 - 12 every other Friday Part Time: 20 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

4. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Nampa, ID

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

5. OTL Driver Trainer

🏛️ Omni Transportation

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Omni Transportation DRIVER TRAINER OVERVIEW Are you ready for the next step in your career? Join Omni Transportation and become a driver trainer! * +$450 weekly flat rate * +$450 per trainee passing ...

6. Truck Driver Weekly Hometime 800 to 1100 per week Recent Grads

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $1,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: * Pay $800 to $1100 per week * GUARANTEED HOME WEEKLY - (Out 5days & home for 2 days - Regional Routes) * Late Model Trucks from 2018 to 2021 * * M5W Transport---Michael 770-544-7011 ...

7. Appointment Setter - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Blue Raven Solar

📍 Kuna, ID

💰 $75 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$20/hr PLUS commissions - no experience required! Description: Blue Raven Solar is immediately hiring a Solar Sales Appointment Setter to join our award-winning team. We are ranked as one of the ...

8. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Garden City, ID

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

9. Entry Level Sales Role at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Boise, ID

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

10. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Meridian, ID

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...