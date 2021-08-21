Hiring Now: These roles are open in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Port St Joe.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Port St Joe:

1. Registered Nurse - RN - M / S - TELE - Crisis Response

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $4,988 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anesthesiology opening in Panama City, Florida. This and other rn jobs brought to you by NursingJobCafe.com Registered Nurse - RN - M / S - TELE - Crisis Response CareerStaff Unlimited is looking to ...

2. Virtual Insurance Sales (WE TRAIN)

🏛️ The Price Group

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Senior Life Insurance Company is doing a nationwide recruiting search for life insurance agents. Besides our amazing compensation plan, there are many other benefits to joining Senior Life. The ...

3. Licensed MassageTherapist/Esthetician

🏛️ Beach Therapeutic Massage and Spa

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $80 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsibilities: * Deliver a variety of spa services (body treatments, massages) in a safe and comfortable manner * Maintain equipment and sample inventory of products * Keep documentation and ...

4. Remote Legal Videographer, Zoom Meeting Technician, Trial Technician

🏛️ Legal Videographer an Media Specialist

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dear Candidates, We are a well-established and well-respected legal media firm that is seeking to hire in-person legal videographers and remote zoom media specialists to add to our team in the ...

5. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

6. Electrical Superintendent

🏛️ Owen Electric Company, Inc

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description About us Owen Electric Company has been in business since 1986. We do large commercial, institutional, and multifamily electrical construction projects. Looking for an environment ...

7. Porter - $1,000 Sign-on BONUS!

🏛️ Cabana West - FL

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

~*~ $1,000 Sign-on BONUS for NEW HIRES! ~*~ JRK Residential has an immediate need for a Porter at our property in the Oxnard, CA area. The Porter is responsible for maintaining the exterior of the ...

8. Office Cleaning

🏛️ Dust to Glam Cleaning Service

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dust to Glam Cleaning Service is now looking for great cleaner for commercial/office cleanings. Being a great cleaner ISN'T a Requirement. However, being a HARD WORKER & dependable is a Requirement

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

10. CDL Owner Operator - Average $175,000/Year + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ National Carriers - Owner Operators

📍 Panama City, FL

💰 $175,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

National Carriers is Seeking Owner Operators $175,000+ Average Annual Revenue + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus + Dependable Home Time A "Family Atmosphere" is more than a smiling face. It's providing ...