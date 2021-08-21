Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bonney Lake

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Bonney Lake.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bonney Lake:

1. Service Account Executive

🏛️ PSF Mechanical, Inc

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time | Reports to Service Sales Manager Summary The Service Account Executive is expected to sell HVAC/plumbing maintenance agreements while providing excellent customer service to existing ...

2. Animal Services Field Officer II

🏛️ City of Lacey

📍 Lacey, WA

💰 $6,025 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Animal Services Field Officer II Print ( Apply Animal Services Field Officer II Salary $4,706.88 - $6,025.34 Monthly Location WA 98506, WA Job Type Full Time Department Animal Services Job Number ...

3. Office Coordinator- West Seattle

🏛️ Compass Real Estate

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want a career with a well known real estate company located in West Seattle. Compass real estate is looking for a is looking for a full-time Front Office Coordinator. You will have some of ...

4. Driver/Mover/Packer

🏛️ Denali Group

📍 Lakewood, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A local moving and storage company is currently looking for customer service-oriented individuals to join our team as Packers/Movers, primarily dealing with government moves. Experience is helpful ...

5. Merchandising Supervisor

🏛️ Houston's Inc.

📍 Tacoma, WA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Merchandising Supervisor FULL-TIME $21/hr Houston's Inc. is looking for a helpful, energetic Merchandising Supervisor to join our team! This always moving, always on your feet position is responsible ...

6. Roastery Operations Specialist

🏛️ Seattle Coffee Works - Warehouse

📍 Seattle, WA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ROASTERY OPERATIONS SPECIALIST Seattle Coffee Works is one of Seattle's most innovative coffee roaster with four cafes in Seattle. We are about: amazing coffee, kind people, and cozy spaces. We have ...

7. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Tacoma, WA

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

8. Security Officer

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Sumner, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unarmed Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

9. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/21/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Sumner, WA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

10. Owner Operator CDL A Driver - $5k Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Pacific, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...